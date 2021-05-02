Man gunned down in car ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was shot and killed as he sat in a car early Sunday.

Police and medics were called around 5:50 a.m. to the area of South Hanna and Oxford streets on a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find an adult male victim in a white vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as 33-year-old Daniel M. Nolan of Fort Wayne. An autopsy found Nolan died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

No suspect information has been provided.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867 or use the P3 app.

No additional information is available at this time.