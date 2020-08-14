Victim gunned down in S. Harrison St. home ID’d as Ohio man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Ohio man was shot to death inside a south Fort Wayne home early Friday.

Police and medics were called around 12:15 a.m. to a home in the 4900 block of South Harrison Street after someone called 911 and said a man had been shot. Responding officers found the victim inside a home with apparent gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Medics took the man to a hospital in serious condition. When they arrived, a doctor declared the victim deceased.

He was identified Friday as 42-year-old Antonyo Stephens of Columbus, Ohio. An autopsy found he died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators believe the shooting happened inside the residence. There were several people inside at the time. Detectives are interviewing those witnesses as they work to gather information on a suspect.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.