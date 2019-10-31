Man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to meth-related charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine.

Mauricio Ramirez, 25, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Holly Brady.

According to documents in this case, a confidential informant and an undercover agent made several controlled buys of heroin and cocaine from Mr. Dorrion Jefferson. Jefferson also agreed to deliver four ounces of methamphetamine to the undercover agent. On his way to deliver the methamphetamine to the undercover agent, Jefferson picked up Ramirez. Ramirez entered the vehicle carrying a bag. The vehicle was stopped by law enforcement on the way to the delivery. Officers located the bag inside the vehicle which contained over 100 grams of methamphetamine.

Due to his prior drug dealing convictions, Jefferson was deemed to be a career offender under the sentencing guidelines. Jefferson pled guilty and was sentenced in August to 204 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.