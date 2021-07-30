Man sentenced to 85 years in girlfriend’s killing at Fort Wayne motel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The man who killed a woman at a Fort Wayne motel in 2020 has been sentenced.

Thomas J. Jackson

Thomas J. Jackson of Fort Wayne was handed 85 years in prison for Murder and Using a Firearm in the Aug. 9, 2020, shooting death of 19-year-old Angel May Carter outside of a second-floor room at the Rodeway Inn at 2920 Goshen Road.

Jackson was found guilty by a jury last month.

Police were called to the motel just after 4 a.m. that August day after Carter was found bleeding on the ground outside of a room. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Afterward, police identified Jackson as a person of interest in the case. Carter’s family told WANE 15 she had been in a serious relationship with Jackson for nine months, but it turned abusive.

He was arrested less than three weeks later.