Man sentenced to 85 years for killing man in his Fort Wayne bedroom in 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced for a June 2020 fatal shooting inside a southeast-side home.

Trenton Fye

According to court documents, Trenton D. Fye has been sentenced to 85 years for the murder of 28-year-old Kenneth Jerome Frierson II in his bedroom home in the 5400 block of Werling Drive, near East Paulding Road.

Emergency crews were sent around 1:15 a.m. to the home after Fierson’s mother heard gunshots inside her home and opened her bedroom door to find a person, later identified as Fye, coming out of her son’s bedroom. Fye then started shooting at her and she went back into her bedroom, closed the door and started shooting back, according to court records.

Officers arrived and found Kenneth Frierson dead of multiple gunshot wounds in his bedroom.

As police were investigating at the home, police in the area of Anthony Boulevard and Pettit Avenue were flagged down by a woman who said a man in her car had been shot. The man – Fye – did not say what happened to him, and he told the woman not to say anything, court records said.

Fye was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The woman told police later that Fye had come to her home and said he’d been shot and needed to go to the hospital, court records said. Police went to the woman’s home and found blood along the fence, as well as two handguns – a 9 mm and a 40 caliber – hidden behind a trash can by the garage, court records said.

Police followed the blood trail from the woman’s house to the Werling Drive address. Shell casings found at the scene were 40 caliber, court records said.