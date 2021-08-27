Man sentenced to 50 years for murder at Fort Wayne hotel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced for the January murder of a man at a Fort Wayne hotel over a Facebook post.

Joseph A. Rose has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty on Aug. 9.

Joseph Rose

His charges for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and a firearm used in commission of offense have been dismissed, court documents said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, witnesses told police that a witness, Rose, referred to as “Doc,” and 22-year-old Myquel L. Middlebrook of Fort Wayne were all sharing a room at the hotel at 4919 Lima Rd when one of the witnesses began arguing with Middlebrook over a Facebook post. The witness then told Middlebrook to collect his things and leave.

At that point, witnesses said Rose became enraged with Middlebrook and threatened to shoot him with a blue and black handgun. One of the witnesses said that Middlebrook shouted at Rose, “Go ahead and shoot me!,” which he then did, the affidavit said.

After the altercation, Rose reportedly ran from the scene, crawled through a hole in a fence, and toward neighboring Raytheon, where he got into a black Jeep.

Fort Wayne Police later found Rose hiding in the vehicle and arrested him.