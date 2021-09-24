Man sentenced to 25 years for 2020 ‘sudden heat’ killing of Ohio man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man has been sentenced for the murder of an Ohio man inside a Fort Wayne home in August 2020.

On Friday, Markquiel R. Derrick was sentenced to 20 years in jail and five years probation for the shooting death of 42-year-old Antonyo Stephens of Columbus, Ohio, in a home in the 4900 block of South Harrison Street.

Police and medics were sent to the home around 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2020, after a caller said a man had been shot there. Responding officers found Stephens inside a home with apparent gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Markquiel R. Derrick

Medics took him to a hospital in serious condition. He was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy revealed that Stephens died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

According to a police spokesperson, before he died, Stephens told police who shot him and what the reason was. Police have video footage of this from one of their test body cameras.

Derrick was arrested in Indianapolis later that month and charged with murder.

He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of Voluntary Manslaughter last month.

Voluntary Manslaughter is defined as an intentional killing in which the defendant acted under “sudden heat,” according to court records