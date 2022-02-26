CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana judge has sentenced a man to 22 years in prison, accepting the terms of a plea agreement in the death of a five-month-old girl.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported that 26-year-old Efrain Gonzalez pleaded guilty in October to one count of battery resulting in death of a person less than 14 years old. The child’s mother has said she put her daughter down for a nap and was in the shower when Gonzalez injured the baby on Sept. 29, 2020.

The child died at a hospital on Oct. 5, 2020.