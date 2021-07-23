Man sentenced to 146 years in 2020 double killing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man found guilty in connection to a February 2020 double-homicide on Fort Wayne’s northeast side has been sentenced.

Jamesley Paul

A judge on Friday handed Jamesley Paul 146 years in prison for the killings of Mon Ong, 21, and his girlfriend, 23-year-old Brooke J. Wendel in a Barnhart Avenue home.

Paul was found guilty on one count of murder, two counts of felony murder and attempted robbery last month.

Paul was one of three men arrested for the killings. Both victims were found shot inside a home at the 2400 block of Barnhart Avenue. Ong was pronounced dead at the scene while Wendel was taken to a hospital. A third person was shot and critically hurt.

Kyaw H. Hlang and Kerwins Louis were also arrested in connection to the killings. Hlang pleaded guilty to two counts of Felony Murder and one count of Robbery in September 2020. Louis is scheduled to go on trial in September.