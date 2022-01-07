Man sentenced in slaying of young mother during 2019 armed robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man who fatally shot a young mother during an armed robbery in May 2019 has been sentenced.

An Allen Superior Court judge on Friday handed Leon Lumpkin 65 years for fatally shooting 20-year-old Arrianna Henderson at Chapel Oaks apartment complex, located at 859 Buchanan St.

Leon Lumpkin

Lumpkin pleaded guilty to murder, robbery and battery through a plea agreement with Allen County prosecutors in October.

Around 1:15 a.m. on May 30, 2019, police responded to the apartment complex after receiving a 911 call that someone had robbed them at gunpoint.

Young mother shot dead during armed robbery

While officers were searching the area, they found a woman, later identified as Henderson, who had been shot under a pavilion behind the leasing office. Medics responded to assist but Henderson died at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says she died of a gunshot wound and her death was ruled a homicide.

Police later identified Lumpkin as a person-of-interest. Officers surrounded an apartment at the Villages of Hanna where they believed Lumpkin was, but he was not found there.

The next day, Lumpkin was arrested around 10:30 a.m. along Greene and Smith Streets in the Villages of Hanna apartment complex. He’d broken into an apartment and a resident called to report the break-in, Fort Wayne Police said.

On the scene, police said they made contact with Lumpkin in the apartment and after about 45 minutes, he came out and surrendered.