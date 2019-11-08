Man sentenced in kidnapping, rape of girl

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man found guilty of kidnapping a girl from a bus stop and raping her last November has been sentenced.

An Allen Superior Court judge on Friday sentenced 36-year-old William J. Ray to 52 years for charges of Rape, Kidnapping, Criminal Confinement, Burglary, Sexual Battery and Being a Habitual Offender. Last month, a jury found Ray guilty of all counts against him after a trial.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Nov. 29, 2018. In details shared with WANE 15 at the time, police reported a 15-year-old girl was taken from her bus stop near East Rudisill Boulevard and Smith Street and taken to a nearby shed, where she was sexually assaulted, police said.

The victim was apparently talking to a friend on her cell phone when the abduction happened. The friend then called the victim’s mom, who then rushed to the bus stop after the assualt and said she saw Ray holding her daughter.

According to police, Ray then ran from the scene, but the mother was able to chase him and give his location to police, who made the arrest. Ray was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The woman claiming to be the victim’s mother posted several videos on Facebook updating people on the kidnapping.

“He’s going to jail and he deserves to die. He’s going to jail,” the woman said in the video.

In fact, Ray is.