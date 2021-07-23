Man sentenced in fatal stabbing of woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man who stabbed a woman to death more than a year ago has been sentenced.

David Lee Cortez-Suel

David Lee Cortez Suel, 53, was sentenced to 60 years for the fatal stabbing of Crystal Holmes, 48, the morning of June 10, 2020, in the 2100 block of Hobson Road.

Police and medics were called around 9:45 a.m. that day after a man called and said a woman reported being robbed. Officers arrived and found Holmes suffering from a stab wound to her chest.

She was transported to a local hospital and died a few hours later.

Detectives determined there was no robbery, but rather the situation was domestic in nature. Suel was arrested that night.

Police credited “citizens in the community” with helping to make the arrest.

Suel pleaded guilty in the case the day his trial proceedings were set to begin last month.