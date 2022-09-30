Gregory Vaughn Jr.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man who shot another man at a south Fort Wayne apartment complex more than two years ago has been sentenced.

A judge on Friday sentenced Gregory Vaughn, Jr., 33, to 42 years for Attempted Murder and Theft of a Firearm in the March 3, 2020, shooting along Fox Point Trail in the Villa Capri Apartments complex that left Anthony Davis, Jr. injured

After the shooting, Fort Wayne Police asked for the public’s help to find Vaughn, who they said also stabbed a person the day before in the same apartment complex.

Vaughn was arrested in Illinois nearly a month later, and subsequently charged.

A jury last month found Vaughn guilty.