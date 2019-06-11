Man sentenced for drug, booze-fueled fight that left man critically hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced for stabbing a man during a 2018 fight he said was fueled by drugs and alcohol.

Myron L Logan, Jr. was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by two years of probation for felony Aggravated Battery related to the Sept. 29, 2018, stabbing that left a man critically hurt.

Police and medics were called around 8:40 that evening to the 2500 block of Lillie Street on a reported shooting. A 911 caller said a man had been shot and was on the ground.

Officers arrived and found 45-year-old Bryant Lawrence of Fort Wayne suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was deemed to be in critical condition.

Police searched the area for a suspect, and asked for the public’s help to find the perpetrator.

Logan was arrested later and charged with Aggravated Battery, Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Attempted Murder, along with a sentence enhancement for being a Habitual Offender.

Logan pleaded guilty to Aggravated Battery last month. As part of a deal with prosecutors, the additional charges against him were dropped.

Logan explained in court Tuesday morning that he and Lawrence got into a fight that got out of hand because drugs and alcohol were involved.

Logan said he and Lawrence were locked up in the same facility and have since made amends. Logan apologized to Lawrence, his family and friends and the court.

“If I could take it all back, I would,” Logan said in court Tuesday.