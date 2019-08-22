Man sentenced for double shooting at Link’s

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man behind a double shooting at a southeast-side eatery last September has been sentenced.

Gabriel A. Hicks was sentenced to 56 years in prison for the Sept. 21, 2018, shooting at Link’s at 1711 E. Creighton Ave. that left 35-year-old Michael A. Paige Jr. and 28-year-old Frank E. Paige, both of Fort Wayne, badly hurt. Hicks pleaded guilty last month to two counts of felony attempted murder.

Police were called to Link’s around 9:15 a.m. that September morning, and arrived to find two victims, one inside the restaurant and the other in the parking lot. Investigators believe the shooting started inside the restaurant and then continued outside.

Hicks was named a suspect in the shootings three days later. He was arrested in Indianapolis a week and a half later.

In court Thursday, Hicks said he was unhappy with his attorney, then claimed he did not understand the guilty plea. He then filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea, which was denied by Judge David Zent.

Hicks’ current attorney is the third to represent him in this case.

In addition to the sentence, Zent put a no-contact order in place for Hicks with the victims in the case.