Man sentenced for 2018 killing in Walgreens parking lot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in a vehicle in a Walgreens parking lot in 2018 has been sentenced for a lesser charge.

Ammar K. Haroun was sentenced Friday in Allen Superior Court to 20 years in prison followed by 4 years on probation for Voluntary Manslaughter related to the July 21, 2018, death of Carlos Hamilton.

Hamilton was found shot to death in a Walgreens pharmacy parking lot on North Coliseum Blvd. just after midnight. Police were called after being told there was an unconscious person inside of a vehicle.

When they arrived, they found Hamilton in the driver’s seat of a car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics.

Haroun was arrested in April 2019 and charged with murder, robbery and voluntary manslaughter. He agreed to a plea deal in September.