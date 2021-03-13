Man sentenced 75 years for child pornography and bomb threats to Indy high schools back in 2017

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A California man has been sentenced by a federal judge to 75 years in prison for making online threats to bomb two suburban Indianapolis high schools in addition to other crimes.

Buster Hernandez, of Bakersfield, California, pleaded guilty last year to coercion and enticement of a minor, production of child pornography, and threats to kill, kidnap and injure minors.

The 30-year-old Hernandez used the alias “Brian Kil” online in making threats targeting a teen girl in Plainfield, Indiana, in late 2015. His actions expanded into bomb threats that closed two high schools and retail outlets. Hernandez apologized to his victims before sentencing Friday by U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt.

The video provided below is from August 2017 when Hernandez was first caught by investigators in this multi-state cyber threat case.