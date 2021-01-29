Man responsible for 7 robberies sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Nebraska man who robbed several businesses and Fort Wayne and elsewhere in Indiana has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady sentenced Tracy Lloyd, 48, of Nebraska to 235 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and one count of bank robbery.

Lloyd robbed a Family Dollar store, a First Source Bank branch and a Hampton Inn in 2017. He also admitted to four other robberies.

Lloyd has also been ordered to pay $1,087 in restitution.