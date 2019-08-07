Man pleads guilty to neglect in shaken baby case

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A Huntington man has admitted to violently shaking his girlfriend’s two-month-old son.

Braxton M. Gray, 24, has pleaded guilty to Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, a Level 3 felony, related to a March 26 incident that left critically hurt.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Huntington police were called to a hospital that March day around 11:20 a.m. on a report of a baby in severe trauma. According to court records, a MRI conducted at the hospital found blood in the spine of the child, an indication of shaken baby syndrome.

The baby was listed in critical condition.

The baby’s mother told police her boyfriend – Gray – had been watching the baby that morning while she was at work. When she arrived home around 10:30 a.m., she said Gray told her the baby was having trouble breathing and that he performed CPR, the affidavit said.

At that point, the woman said she took the baby to the hospital.

Court documents said Gray told investigators he went back to bed after his girlfriend left for work and woke up around 9 a.m. to the baby fussing. Gray said he prepared a bottle and fell asleep while feeding the baby.

When he woke up, he said the baby was limp and had stopped breathing, the report said. He couldn’t find a heartbeat and began CPR, he told police.

According to the affidavit, Gray said he did not have a phone and did not ask neighbors for help because they did not like him.

All of the medical records were submitted to Riley Children’s Hospital Child Protection Unit for review. In the affidavit, the unit said none of the injuries described by the mother or Gray were possible causes for the baby’s injuries and the findings are “highly concerning for abusive head trauma,” the affidavit said.

Gray was arrested in April. He’ll be sentenced Sept. 9.