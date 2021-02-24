Man pleads guilty to murder in baseball bat beating outside Fort Wayne Walmart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man who beat another man with a baseball bat outside a Fort Wayne Walmart last March, killing him, has pleaded guilty.

Levi A. Arnold

In a hearing inside Allen Superior Court on Wednesday morning, Levi A. Arnold pleaded guilty but mentally ill to charges of Murder and Resisting Law Enforcement for the March 7 incident outside the Apple Glen Walmart.

Police were called to the Walmart that morning on a report of a suspicious person driving around the parking lot wearing a black ski mask. Before officers arrived, they were told the person was beating someone with a baseball bat.

Witnesses on scene told police the suspect may have struck the victim with the vehicle and then got out of the vehicle and hit him with a black baseball bat

The suspect – later identified as Arnold – left the area before police arrived. A detective attempted to stop the vehicle, but could not. Arnold was eventually arrested.

The beating victim – 44-year-old Damarcus Walker – was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died April 11 of “Tracheal Narrowing and Cerebral Edema and Hemorrhage Due to Complications from Blunt Force Injuries of the Head,” an autopsy found. His death was ruled his death a homicide.

Fort Wayne Police investigate a battery at the Apple Glen Walmart on March 7, 2020.

Arnold’s plea agreement with Allen County prosecutors calls for him to be sentenced to 51 1/2 years in prison.

Arnold will be sentenced April 16.