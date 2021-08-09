Man pleads guilty to murder for fatal shooting at Fort Wayne hotel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man has pleaded guilty to the January murder of a man at a Fort Wayne hotel over a Facebook post.

Joseph Rose’s plea calls for 50 years in prison, according to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Joseph Rose

According to a probable cause affidavit, witnesses told police that a witness, Rose, referred to as “Doc,” and 22-year-old Myquel L. Middlebrook of Fort Wayne were all sharing a room at the hotel at 4919 Lima Rd when one of the witnesses began arguing with Middlebrook over a Facebook post. The witness then told Middlebrook to collect his things and leave.

At that point, witnesses said Rose became enraged with Middlebrook and threatened to shoot him with a blue and black handgun. One of the witnesses said that Middlebrook shouted at Rose, “Go ahead and shoot me!,” which he then did, the affidavit said.

After the altercation, Rose reportedly ran from the scene, crawled through a hole in a fence, and toward neighboring Raytheon, where he got into a black Jeep.

Fort Wayne Police found Rose hiding in the vehicle later Tuesday, and arrested him.

The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office said that his sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 27.