Man pleads guilty to killing young mother during 2019 armed robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a young mother during an armed robbery in May 2019.

On Friday, Leon Lumpkin plead guilty to murder, robbery and battery for fatally shooting 20-year-old Arrianna Henderson at Chapel Oaks apartment complex, located at 859 Buchanan St.

Leon Lumpkin

His plea agreement with Allen County prosecutors calls for a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison.

Around 1:15 a.m. on May 30, 2019, police responded to the apartment complex after receiving a 911 call that someone had robbed them at gunpoint.

While officers were searching the area, they found a woman, later identified as Henderson, who had been shot under a pavilion behind the leasing office. Medics responded to assist but Henderson died at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says she died of a gunshot wound and her death was ruled a homicide.

Police later identified Lumpkin as a person-of-interest. Officers surrounded an apartment at the Villages of Hanna where they believed Lumpkin was, but he was not found there.

The next day, Lumpkin was arrested around 10:30 a.m. along Greene and Smith Streets in the Villages of Hanna apartment complex. He’d broken into an apartment and a resident called to report the break-in, Fort Wayne Police said.

On the scene, police said they made contact with Lumpkin in the apartment and after about 45 minutes, he came out and surrendered.

Lumpkin is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 17.