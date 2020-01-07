Man pleads guilty to fatal June shooting

Investigators arrested 22-year-old Amiracle Phifer on a charge of murder for the shooting death of Frashaun Striverson.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man initially charged with murder in a June 2019 shooting that left himself injured has accepted a plea deal.

Amiracle Phifer, 23, was arrested days after the incident happened on June 23 around 3 a.m. along Central Drive. Police were called to the area on a report of shots fired. Officers arrived to find a trail of blood and the victim, Frashaune Striverson, laying on the ground.

An autopsy found he died of gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide by the Allen County Coroner’s Office that week.

Police later learned Phifer was also shot after he showed up at the hospital.

A judge now needs to approve the plea deal. Phifer is scheduled to be sentenced January 31.