Man pleads guilty in mother’s stabbing death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man who authorities said stabbed his mother to death inside a south-side apartment in February has pleaded guilty.

Cordell D. Hughes pleaded guilty to Murder during a previously unscheduled hearing in Allen Superior Court on Thursday.

Cordell Hughes

Hughes is accused in the Feb. 22 killing of 60-year-old Carmen Hughes inside an apartment at 8604 Lakeside Drive, in the South Bridge Apartments complex off East Tillman Road. According to police, Cordell is the son of Carmen.

Police were called to that apartment around 12:30 p.m. that Friday on a wellbeing check because police said Carmen Hughes had not been heard from in two days.

Fort Wayne Police officers arrived just after family members. In the apartment, Carmen Hughes was found dead.

An autopsy found she’d been stabbed more than 20 times, including wounds in the neck and lung. The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

On Thursday, Cordell Hughes admitted in open court to stabbing Carmen Hughes. His defense attorney, Michelle Kraus, she said “the plea is in his best interest” after discussing depositions she’s taken and other evidence present in the case.

The plea agreement calls for Cordell Hughes to be sentenced to no more than 55 years in prison. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 10.