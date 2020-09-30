Man pleads guilty in deadly robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man arrested with two others in the shooting deaths of two people at a northeast-side home in February has pleaded guilty.

Kyaw Hlang

Kyaw H. Hlang pleaded guilty to two counts of Felony Murder and one count of Robbery related to an incident Feb. 26 inside a home at 2405 Barnhart Ave. that left two people dead.

Hlang was arrested along with Kerwins Louis and Jamesley Paul in the killings of Mon Ong, 21, and his girlfriend, 23-year-old Brooke J. Wendel. Both were found shot in the home just off East State Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. that February day; Ong was pronounced dead at the scene while Wendel was taken to a hospital and died later.

Another person was also shot and critically hurt.

As part of the plea agreement, other charges of Murder and Attempted Murder will be dropped.

Hlang will be sentenced Nov. 6.

Paul is set to stand trial in January, while Louis will face trial in February.