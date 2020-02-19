Man pleads guilty ahead of murder trial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man arrested in a fatal shooting just west of downtown Fort Wayne last fall has pleaded guilty.

Jermaine D. Turner, 40, agreed to a plea deal Wednesday morning that calls for him to serve 50 years in prison for murder in the shooting death of 40-year-old Pablo G. Vasquez on Oct. 13 along Runnion Avenue.

Turner was set to stand trial on charges of Murder, Possession of a Handgun by a Serious Violent Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance on Wednesday.

Police and medics were called that mid-October evening to the 600 block of Runnion Avenue, just east of West Main Street and Leesburg Road, after several people called 911 saying they heard gunshots.

Officers arrived and found Vasquez down on a sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead.

Following the shooting, detectives went door to door, searching for and interviewing witnesses. Crime scene personnel processed the scene, searching for and collecting evidence.

No suspect information was released after the shooting.

In late August then, Fort Wayne Police said homicide detectives and gang unit officers arrested Turner at his place of employment. It’s not clear how they identified him as the alleged shooter.

Police said in a news release that “homicide detectives have been working tirelessly to piece together what occurred on that day.”

Turner will be sentenced March 19. A judge must still accept the plea deal.