Man plays musical chairs with vehicles, breaks into home

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man was arrested and is at the hospital for a medical evaluation after playing ‘musical chairs’ with vehicles which led to a standoff with police Thursday morning.

Shortly before 11 a.m., The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department report that crews were directing traffic on CR 700 S, near CR 425 W for an electrical pole project when Quincy Jenkins, 27, of Elkhart got into a traffic control vehicle.

Jenkins, who removed his clothes while he ran, left the traffic control vehicle and tried to get into a neighboring home, according to the press release.

Utility crew members told the woman inside the house to not answer the door.

When he was unable to get inside the house, Jenkins then tried to get into another vehicle. When he wasn’t successful, he ran to another house where he broke in through a back window, according to the release.

Dispatchers report that they contacted the owner of the home who informed officers that no one else was inside the home.

After trying to make multiple attempts to talk with Jenkins who refused to answer, officers report he did surrender a small dog through the front door.

Officers report that the Kosciusko County SWAT was sent to the scene and placed a robot inside the back door of the home to see inside. The robot had a communication system which allowed SWAT to speak with Jenkins.

The Sheriff’s Office said that Jenkins surrendered to SWAT operators and was taken into custody without further incident. He was transported to an area hospital for a medical evaluation.

Formal charges are pending.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Claypool Police Department, Mentone Police Department, NET43, Indiana State Police, Kosciusko County SWAT, Lutheran EMS and the North Webster/Tippecanoe Township Fire Department.