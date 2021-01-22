Man plans to plead guilty to deaths of 36 partygoers in fire

FILE – This June 5, 2017, file photo released by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office shows Derick Almena at Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County, Calif. Almena, who is facing a second trial after a 2016 fire killed 36 partygoers at a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse he’s accused of illegally converting into a cluttered artists enclave, is expected to plead guilty later this month, relatives of several of the victims said. Almena, 50, is expected to plead guilty to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter on Jan. 22, 2021. (Alameda County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The master tenant of a cluttered, dilapidated San Francisco Bay Area warehouse where 36 people perished in a 2016 fire is scheduled to plead guilty.

The move Friday would allow Derick Almena to avoid a second trial after the first ended in a hung jury.

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the City of Oakland shows inside the burned warehouse after the deadly fire that broke out on Dec. 2, 2016, in Oakland, (City of Oakland via AP, File)

Prosecutors told families of the victims that Almena would get nine years. He’s accused of being criminally negligent when he illegally converted an industrial Oakland warehouse into a residence and event space for artists.

They say he stuffed the building with flammable materials, extension cords, and it had no smoke detectors or sprinklers.

The case has been wrenching for victims’ families who watched a split verdict came back in 2019.