FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man who was acquitted in the 2017 killing of a North Side high school football coach has been found guilty of shooting up a home in 2019.

A federal court jury found Henry E. Underwood guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to court documents, Underwood fired at least four shots into a home South Monroe Street home in Dec. 30, 2019. Authorities believe he went to the house with a woman in a white SUV to kill a man inside, at the request of the man’s ex-girlfriend, the affidavit said.

Witnesses identified Underwood, who goes by the street name Heezy, as the shooter, according to the affidavit. Four 9 mm shell casings were found in front of the home.

Underwood was found in the passenger seat of a white Kia Sportage pulled over by police along Fox Avenue two hours later. A 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine was found in the vehicle where he was seated, the affidavit said.

Shell casings recovered from the Monroe Street home matched the pistol, court documents said.

During his trial, Underwood represented himself with an attorney in the courtroom on a stand-by designation, according to court records. Through the past few years while the case wound through the court system, Underwood filed multiple requests for delays and tried to sever subpoenas to witnesses without laying out how they could help his defense.

Many of his requests and subpoenas were denied.

The conviction is not the end of his legal matters.

Underwood and a man identified as Tyshon I. Powell are facing charges of racketeering and murder where they are accused of attempting to kill a person to prevent testimony in an official proceeding, according to court records.

Details about those charges are scarce, but Powell and Underwood are accused of trying to kill or intimidate someone or multiple people scheduled to testify in court sometime between the night of May 31, 2018 and June 1, 2018, according to court documents.

Underwoood is a convicted felon after being sentenced to 4 years in prison for a 2014 conviction of corrupt business practices. According to court documents, he passed counterfeit $100 bills that were used at more than a dozen Fort Wayne stores.

Underwood was charged with murder, felony murder, and attempted robbery in the shooting death of Terrance Miles in May 2017.

Miles was gunned down around 12:15 a.m. that mid-May morning near a parking lot entrance to East Central Towers apartments, just east of downtown Fort Wayne.

He was an active youth mentor and coach at North Side High School.

Underwood and another man – Jaevin Bowie – were a short time later linked to the killing. Bowie, who was a key witness for the prosecution, testified that he saw Underwood fatally shoot Miles while he was taking out the trash.

Underwood was found not guilty after about 6 hours of deliberation. Bowie pleaded guilty assisting a criminal and theft in 2018.

