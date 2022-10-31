FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One man charged with murder in the homicide of a Decatur woman took back a plea he made in May and will now face a murder charge once again.

In May, Ajaylan M. Shabazz, 25, took a plea that reduced the murder charge to a Level 3 felony, aggravated battery. He agreed to testify against “all individuals prosecuted” under the same document number.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

That would include Terry Smith, 35, of Indianapolis who faces a murder charge at his 4-day trial starting April 24 in front of Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent.

Shabazz and Smith are accused of being part of a trio who killed Tiffany Ferris, 35, on May 10, 2021 in a storage room at the Suburban Extended Stay on West Coliseum Boulevard. She was beaten, stomped on, tied with duct tape and drowned in the bathtub of a rear room that was used for storage.

Eighteen-year-old Ariona Darling was the third person accused of participating in the killing, but hung herself at the Allen County Jail in late June, 2021, after receiving threats through the jail plumbing, her family said. Smith had alleged that Ferris took some of his drugs and he was angry, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Both men have blamed Ariona for Ferris’ death.

Ajaylan M. Shabazz Terry Smith Jr.

In August, Shabazz wrote to Judge Zent asking to retract his guilty plea “based on the fact that in order for my plea to be valid I would have to lie on Terry Smith Jr. about the murder of Tiffany Ferris. Terry Smith Jr. did not kill Tiffany Ferris; Ariona Darling did.

“I signed my plea out of fear of losing at trial and spending the rest of my life in prison,” Shabazz said, further saying that in signing the plea he was “sending an innocent man to prison.”

Shabazz’ attorney, Robert Scremin, confirmed that he filed the motion Monday and a hearing is set for Friday to make the plea withdrawal formal.

In court, a motion was made to try Smith and Shabazz together. However, Tesa Helge, lead prosecutor in the case, said she wouldn’t be able to comment until Friday. An effort is being made to keep the April trial date and put them together in a joinder.