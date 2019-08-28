Man living in Fort Wayne sentenced to 13 years for drug and firearm possession

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man living illegally in Fort Wayne was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for illegal drug and firearm possession Tuesday.

Juan DeLaCruz, aged 29, was sentenced to 13 years and 3 months in prison by District Court Judge Holly Brady after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime according to U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II.

DeLaCruz was in the U.S. illegally and will be deported following his prison term.

According to case documents, DeLaCruz and two co-defendants were distributing large amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, and DeLaCruz personally possessed three pistols to continue his drug dealing.