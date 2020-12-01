Man linked to 2016 killing violates probation, handed jail time

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man who avoided prison time for his role in the death an 18-year-old during a drug deal gone bad in August 2016 has now been sentenced for drug use.

Devyn Yancey

A judge on Tuesday morning handed Devyn M. Yancey a year in jail for violating the terms of his probation after he reportedly tested positive for cocaine in September.

Yancey had faced charges of Murder, Felony Murder, Robbery and Aggravated Battery related to the Aug. 14, 2016, killing of 18-year-old Brian Quintana of Fort Wayne in the 1900 block of River Run Trail, in the Woodbridge Apartments complex. He was not the shooter – Kevin Hamilton was sentenced to 74 years in prison for the killing – but Yancey was sentenced to probation during a controversial hearing in September.

The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office at the time called the plea agreement “a strategic decision.”

Three weeks after that hearing, a petition to revoke Yancey’s probation was filed after he tested positive for cocaine.

As a result, Yancey had faced 14 1/2 years (the suspended portion of his sentence) but a magistrate issued a modified sentence of 1 year and suspended 13 1/2 years. The magistrate said drug use is common for those newly released from jail.