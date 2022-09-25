PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested a Crown Point man Friday who led police on a high-speed chase on the highway and then tried to escape on foot, only stopping after being tased, according to an ISP release.

A trooper was patrolling I-94 westbound around 4:50 p.m. near the Portage exit when he reported seeing a red Chevrolet Camaro “aggressively driving.” The driver was reportedly speeding while weaving in and out of traffic dangerously.

When the trooper tried to pull the Camaro over, it went onto the shoulder and sped up more to get away from the trooper, according to the release. The chase continued until the 14.1-mile marker, where the Camaro driver lost control, hit a guardrail, and crashed into a 2022 Dodge Charger.

The Charger was disabled in a westbound lane, and the Camaro “briefly” pulled over, state police said. But when the trooper tried to get closer to the Camaro, it reportedly drove away again while dragging its rear bumper.

According to the release, the trooper alerted other officers of the fleeing car and stayed at the scene to help three people inside the Charger, who had non-life-threatening injuries.

The Camaro was then seen exiting I-94 onto Broadway in Gary. Another state trooper and the Gary Police Department found the car in an alley near 11th Avenue.

State police said a man got out of the Camaro and ran away, leading officers on a pursuit on foot through several more alleys and yards. A trooper ordered the suspect to stop multiple times, the release said, but the suspect refused even when the trooper said he would use his taser.

When the suspect continued to run, the trooper tased and handcuffed the man, according to the release. After paramedics checked the suspect and cleared him of injuries, he was taken to the Porter County Jail.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Marcellous Thomas Woods Jr. of Crown Point, is preliminarily charged with: