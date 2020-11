Man killed outside Ohio motorcycle club ID’d; 2 others wounded

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have identified a man killed in a shooting outside a motorcycle club in Ohio a week ago that also wounded two other people.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that a police report says 28-year-old Demetrius Alexander was pronounced dead Nov. 7 outside the Toros Motorcycle Club in South Linden shortly after the 3:30 a.m. gunfire.

Two other men aged 29 and 33 were treated at hospitals for gunshot wounds and were expected to recover, police said.

No arrests were announced. Anyone with information was asked to call investigators.

In June 2019, five people were shot at the club when it was at a different location in North Linden.