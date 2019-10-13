Man killed in West Fort Wayne Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in west Fort Wayne.

Sunday at 6:04 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Runnion Ave. after receiving reports of gunshots.

Officers arrived and located a man on a sidewalk suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

At the time, the only information available was that someone called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the area, and when officers arrived, they located the adult male victim. Officers checked a nearby house that may be involved. Whether or not that house was indeed involved is currently under investigation. There were no other injuries reported.

Detectives have gone door to door, searching for and interviewing witnesses. Crime scene personnel will be processing the scene, searching for and collecting evidence.

There is currently no suspect information available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The identity of the man killed, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.