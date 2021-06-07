Man jumps from apartment balcony after short standoff with Fort Wayne police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was taken in for questioning after a short standoff at a Fort Wayne apartment complex Monday morning.

Fort Wayne Police were called just before 8 a.m. to an apartment in the 2000 block of Woodhaven Drive in the Winchester Woods Apartments complex off Bluffton and Winchester roads on a report of a burglary in progress.

Officers arrived to find a man standing on a second floor balcony, holding a knife, according to a police report.

The man reportedly refused to let officers into the apartment. The man retreated into the apartment and refused to talk to police or come out, the report said.

After trying to communicate with the man, the police department’s Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team, and Air Support Unit were all called out to the scene.

A short time later, the man jumped from the apartment’s balcony and surrendered to police, the report said.

He was taken to the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau to be interviewed.

It’s not clear what charges he may face, if any.

The man was not named.