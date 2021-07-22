Man in critical condition after reported battery

by: WANE Staff Reports

Posted:
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a suspected battery that left a man in critical condition.

It happened shortly before 10:45 Wednesday night, at a home in the 4000 block of Robinwood Drive.

Police responded after someone reported a man with injuries to his head. Officers performed first aid until medics arrived and took the victim to a hospital, where doctors determined his injuries were life-threatening.

Detectives searched the area for witnesses and evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or send information through the Crime Stoppers P3 app.

