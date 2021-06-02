Police ID suspect in beating of man with bat

by: WANE Staff Reports

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in critical condition after he was hit in the head with a bat Tuesday night, and authorities are searching for a suspect, according to Fort Wayne police.

The incident happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Leesburg Road.

Medics took the man to a hospital in serious condition. Doctors later downgraded his injuries to critical.

Later Wednesday morning, Fort Wayne Police said they were searching for 24-year-old Samuel McCormick. It’s not clear how he was identified as a suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.

