Man hospitalized with stab wound following fight with woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a fight with a woman.

At approximately 8:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of McDonald Street on reports of a disturbance with a party armed, according to the police activity log.

Officers on the scene told WANE 15 that a man and a woman got into an argument and the man was stabbed in the leg.

He was transported to an area hospital and is believed to be facing non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fight as well as the man and woman’s relationship are unknown.

Officers are currently talking to neighbors and witnesses.

