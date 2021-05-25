Man found shot in middle of Fort Wayne street, becomes uncooperative with police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man hospitalized Tuesday evening after police found him in the middle of the street suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police and medics were called just before 8 p.m. to the 2700 block of Alexander Street, near McKee Street, on a report of a shooting there.

Responding officers arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his “lower extremities,” police said. He was treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

At the hospital, police said the victim became “uncooperative” with investigators.

The victim has not been identified.

No suspect information or motive was released. Police said the incident remains under investigation.

McKee Street was blocked off from Alexander Street to Abbott Street during the investigation.