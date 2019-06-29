Man hospitalized after being shot in car

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot inside his car Friday night.

Fort Wayne police and medics were called to a shooting at the 900 block of Ventrua Lane around 10:30 p.m. According to police on the scene, two men were in a car when the driver was shot from outside the vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger in the car was not hurt.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and say the house the car was in front of is known to be a “problem house.” Police are not sure whether the shooter was on foot or in another vehicle.

Police do not have any information on a suspect at this time.