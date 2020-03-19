Man hired to exact revenge handed 50 years for murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man arrested in a fatal shooting just west of downtown Fort Wayne last fall has been sentenced.

Jermaine D. Turner, 40, was handed 50 years in prison for a charge of Murder, during a hearing in Allen Superior Court on Thursday. Turner had previously pleaded guilty in the shooting death of 40-year-old Pablo G. Vasquez on Oct. 13 along Runnion Avenue.

Jermaine D. Turner

Police and medics were called that mid-October evening to the 600 block of Runnion Avenue, just east of West Main Street and Leesburg Road, after several people called 911 saying they heard gunshots.

Officers arrived and found Vasquez down on a sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead.

Following the shooting, detectives went door to door, searching for and interviewing witnesses. Crime scene personnel processed the scene, searching for and collecting evidence.

No suspect information was released after the shooting.

In late August then, Fort Wayne Police said homicide detectives and gang unit officers arrested Turner.

According to a probable cause affidavit, witnesses driving by saw the shooting. One witness said she was in the front seat of her father’s car when they heard gunshots and saw a man standing over the victim shooting at him.

Other witnesses told investigators they were with Turner at the home at the time of the shooting, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Vasquez was not meant to be the target, but rather the owner of a home in the block. That person, according to witnesses, allegedly smacked another person at some point.

To get revenge, that person planned to set up the homeowner to be robbed of drugs, money and electronics, the affidavit said. The person drafted Turner and others to do it, according to witnesses, the affidavit said.

Turner, allegedly armed with a black handgun with an extended magazine, said he “wanted to put the first body on the gun,” a witness recalled. The witness was in the apparent get-away vehicle when she said she heard shots and Turner and another younger male got into the car, the affidavit said.

Witnesses identfied Turner as the shooter, according to the affidavit.

Turner was arrested at his place of employment on Wednesday. The affidavit said he had cocaine on him at the time he was taken into custody.

During an interview with police, Turner denied being involved in a shooting.