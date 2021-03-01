Man held in death of baby at New Haven mobile home park

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A New Haven man has been arrested in the death of his infant daughter last week.

It was just after 1 a.m. Thursday when New Haven Police were called to Lutheran Hospital on a report of an unconscious 17-month-old. The infant’s father – Michael T. Allen – told police he took her to a Fort Wayne fire station from his home in the 6000 block of Moeller Road, inside the Cedarwood Trails mobile home park, off Moeller Road and Adams Center Road, after he found her unresponsive.

The child was then taken to the hospital, where she died a short time after arriving.

According to a report from the Allen County Coroner’s Office, an autopsy found young Kaivonni Lynn Vachon died of Blunt Force Injuries of Abdomen. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Allen, 31, was arrested Thursday and charged Monday with Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death and Aggravated Battery. He’s set to be arraigned in Allen Superior Court later Monday.

The incident remains under investigation by the New Haven Police Department, Allen County

Prosecutor’s Office and Allen County Coroner’s Office.