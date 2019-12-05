Man handed 6 years for March shooting at Weisser Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man who pleaded guilty in a shooting at Weisser Park in March that left another man in critical condition has been sentenced.

In a Thursday hearing in Allen Superior Court, Keshon L. Rogan was sentenced to six years in prison for the March 4 shooting of 19-year-old Trevon L. Giddens of Fort Wayne in the 3200 block of South Hanna Street. Rogan had pleaded guilty to Aggravated Battery last month.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. that early March night. Giddens was taken to a local hospital in a personal car before police arrived on the scene.

He was listed in critical condition, from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators found shell casings near the park, but it’s unclear where exactly the incident occurred.