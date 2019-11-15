Man handed 55 years for death of wife at hotel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man who admitted to killing his wife at a Coliseum Boulevard hotel last December has been sentenced.

A judge on Friday sentenced Tyrin R. Boone to 55 years for a single charge of Murder related to the Dec. 12 death of his wife, 38-year-old Janaya Michelle Boone, at the Regency Inn at 1004 W. Coliseum Blvd.

Police and emergency responders were called to the hotel around 12:25 p.m. that December day on an “unknown problem.” They arrived to find a Janaya Boone unresponsive in a room.

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene. She’d been fatally stabbed in her neck.

Tyrin Boone was taken into custody near the intersection of Hanna St. and Tillman Rd. two days later. Police were alerted to his location after someone recognized him and called police.

Boone was wearing the same clothes that he was when surveillance video showed him at the motel before the homicide. The clothing appeared to have dried blood stains.

When he was questioned by police, Boone admitted to getting in an argument with Janaya, but when he was asked what the argument was about, he stopped the interview, according to a probable cause affidavit.

He was charged with his wife’s murder days later. He pleaded guilty through a plea deal last month.