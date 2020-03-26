Man handed 45 years in stabbing death of 75-year-old woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Defiance man arrested in the stabbing death of a 75-year-old woman in May 2019 has been sentenced.

An Allen Superior Court judge on Thursday sentenced Juan J. Molina to 45 years for Murder for the May 14, 2019, killing of Sally Ann Duncan-Sanders in a home at 3020 Lincolndale Ave.

Juan J. Molina

Police and medics were called around 5:20 p.m. that day to the home and arrived to find Sanders covered in blood. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Molina and a witness had driven to the area on the day of the stabbing, but Molina got out of the car when they pulled into a neighbor’s driveway.

The witness told police they backed out of the driveway and waited for Moline to come back. That is when Molina ran back and was covered in blood and carrying a knife, the affidavit said.

The witness also told police Molina had her drive him to a undisclosed location where he changed clothes in the garage and put the knife away. The woman told police she was afraid, the affidavit said.

A search warrant was issued for that address and police found a woman’s black wallet with red stains that appeared to be blood, according to police.

Officers later received information about where Molina could be and served another search warrant. That is when Molina was arrested and was taken into custody.

Molina appeared to have a black eye to the left side of his face, a scratch on his neck, and numerous cuts to his hands that were covered with bandages, police said.

According to the police affidavit, there were no signs of forced entry at Sanders’ home, but a desk in the dining room was ransacked. The victim’s husband told police he did not know if anything was missing, but an officer noticed Sanders’ wallet was empty.

The affidavit said Sanders had reported a suspicious person near her home in February. When police responded, they found Molina there. He said he was there helping Sanders’ grandson move property.

As part of the plea agreement, another Murder charge and a Robbery charge against Molina were dismissed.