FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man charged with neglect in the death of his toddler son will spend four years in prison, and two more for a bond revocation for another charge.

Trevon M. Bishop

Trevon Bishop, 26, was sentenced Tuesday for a case that nearly never made it to the courtroom. The family of one-year-old Elias Paez took to chalking the pavement in front of the Allen County Prosecutor’s office on South Calhoun Street in December, demanding that Bishop be held accountable in Elias’ death.

Bishop was ultimately charged in April. He pleaded guilty to a neglect charge earlier this month.

The family was there again Tuesday, but none wanted to speak. For his part, Bishop looked sullen as he sat in the box, handcuffed between two other inmates.

Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull sentenced Bishop to five years for the Level 5 felony of neglect resulting in bodily injury, four to be served in prison and one year suspended on probation – a sentence in line with his plea agreement with Allen County prosecutors. For his bond revocation on a gun charge, also a Level 5 felony, he is to serve two years with 126 days of jail time to be applied to the sentence.

That will put him behind bars for about six years, because the sentences will be served consecutively.

In court, Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards called the case “terribly, terribly tragic,” and referred to the “way Mr. Bishop has conducted himself.

“This never should have happened.”

Although no one spoke at the sentencing where families normally directly address the convicted, there was a family confrontation outside the courtroom as Jocelyn Paez, 22, mother of the deceased toddler, exchanged angry words with her relatives over guilt. It was the other members of the family who pressed the prosecutors to bring charges.

Shortly after the sentencing, the family issued a statement to WANE: “Trevon’s sentence is not nearly long enough to make up for taking Elias from his family.”

Bishop was a person of interest at the start when Fort Wayne police issued a release shortly after Elias died.

An autopsy determined that the manner of death was undetermined, but the cause of death was tracheobronchitis with a contributing factor of multiple bruises of varying ages and that the injuries were “abusive.”

Relatives of Elias Paez, the one year old who died in the care of his father, Trevon Bishop, chalked in front of the Allen County Prosecutor’s office in December, pleading for charges to be bought against Bishop.



At the time, detectives had little to work with as video and photos that surfaced of the child that showed Elias to be happy and normal the night before he died.

That contrasted with information at the October 23, 2020 autopsy where the forensic doctor said he located a “large contusion to the back of the victim’s skull, but did not observe any immediate observation of brain injury,” the probable cause affidavit said. The doctor noted there was “evidence of abusive injuries to the back of the head and bottom lip along with previous abusive injuries.”

Elias’s mother told investigators she left the baby with his father, Bishop, when she went to work for the day. When she got off work, she met Trevon at George’s International Grocery on Broadway, where Trevon explained there was “something wrong,” according to the affidavit.

The woman went to the apartment and found her son unresponsive on a mattress, according to the affidavit. She told police she “screamed and neighbors responded.”

A witness reported that she heard Bishop’s mother tell the mother, “Why did you leave him with my son? You know what happened last time,” according to the affidavit.

Bishop told police he got to the apartment at 4 a.m. that day and that he went in to check on the baby and change his diaper. He said he went to the couch and slept there until he got up around 11 or 11:30 a.m. When he checked in on the child, he noticed that he didn’t look normal and that the toddler looked discolored and stiff, the affidavit said.

He said he felt he should call EMS, but he wanted to talk to the child’s mother first, the affidavit said. They met at George’s because “he did not want to say it over the phone.”

He also said he knew the toddler was dead, the affidavit said.

Members of JAVA and CAPPA – Child Abuse Protection Prevention and Advocacy – were there in support of the family Tuesday.

“When we came in contact with this family, they felt very beat down by the system and hopeless and together we were able to give them strength and hope for them to keep fighting to get justice,” said Amy Davis, co-founder of JAVA – Justice Accountability Victim Advocacy – a grassroots social justice group. “Six years is just not justice.”