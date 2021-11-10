Man gunned down in car near Southgate Plaza ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man who was shot dead in a car a few blocks away from Southgate Plaza Friday night has been identified.

Just before 11 p.m., the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 5300 block of McClellan Street in reference to a possible shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man in a parked vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported him to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

On Wednesday then, the Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 37-year-old Tremaine Junior Barnett of Fort Wayne. An autopsy found Barnett died of gunshot wounds of the head and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police have not released any suspect information.

This incident remains under investigation by the FWPD, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867(STOP), use the free “P3 Tips” app, or call FWPD at (260) 427-1222.