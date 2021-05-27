Man gets 55 years for murder of man at bachelor party

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man convicted of murder and criminal recklessness in the 2019 shooting death of a man celebrating his bachelor party has been sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Derek Oechsle

Prosecutors say 33-year-old Derek Oechsle was found guilty last month in the Nov. 29, 2019, slaying of 41-year-old Christopher Smith.

Smith and some friends were celebrating his upcoming marriage when witnesses said Oechsle, sitting nearby, appeared to become visibly upset.

A fight ensued and Oechsle pulled out a gun and began to strike another man.

Prosecutors say that when Smith tried to break up the fight, Oechsle shot him.

Oechsle was sentenced last week.

