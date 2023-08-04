*WARNING: This story contains content that may not be suitable for all audiences.*

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man convicted of stabbing his pregnant girlfriend 48 times with a screwdriver in 2022 was sentenced Friday to 38 years in prison.

Brandon K. Williams was accused of choking, beating and stabbing a 24-weeks pregnant woman at least 48 times on July 31 of last year. Fort Wayne Police were called to an apartment that day after a woman’s cousin and downstairs neighbor both called 911, worried for her.

According to court documents, Williams told the woman “You’re gonna die this time,” before police burst through the door. What police saw was Williams “completely covered” in blood, according to court documents, and the woman carrying his child was crying out for help, her face swollen and bloody.

The woman was initially taken to the hospital with critical injuries and was later listed in non-life-threatening condition.

Williams, who has 369 days of jail credit, was found guilty in June on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery with bodily injury to a pregnant woman, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, strangulation when the victim is pregnant and intimidation.